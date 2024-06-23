The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,477,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,425. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

