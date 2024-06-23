The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by &Partners

&Partners lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 203.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,682,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 528,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,848,000 after purchasing an additional 61,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $153.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,402. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

