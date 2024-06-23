The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 467.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 87,657 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.18. 3,919,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.07. The company has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

