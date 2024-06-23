Tezos Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $761.34 million and $10.21 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,007,011,938 coins and its circulating supply is 986,447,528 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

