Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.1% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,516,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

