Terra Classic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46.84 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $409.32 million and $46.84 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001209 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,495,827,046,441 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
