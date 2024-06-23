TD Securities Trims Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Target Price to C$14.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SLS
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
Solaris Resources Company Profile
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Resources
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.