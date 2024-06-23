TD Securities Trims Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Target Price to C$14.00

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2024

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLSFree Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLS

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SLS opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$592.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$6.62.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.