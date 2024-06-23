TD Securities Trims Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Target Price to C$14.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.80.

Shares of SLS opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$592.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$6.62.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

