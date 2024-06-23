Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Cap of $91.91 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $91.91 million and $1.12 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,630.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.19 or 0.00600639 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00042705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00071432 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 789,698,811 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

