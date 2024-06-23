Synapse Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Synapse has a market capitalization of $95.35 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,666,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

