Swipe 1-Day Volume Hits $3.62 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $151.69 million and $3.62 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 608,088,861 coins and its circulating supply is 608,089,173 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

