SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STKL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STKL

SunOpta Stock Down 1.1 %

SunOpta stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.78. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $616,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SunOpta by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.