Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYK traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.64. 1,837,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,300. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

