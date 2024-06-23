Stratis (STRAX) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $198,729.97 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.67 or 0.05452500 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00040219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00015409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010550 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

