StockNews.com Upgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Hold

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

FFIC opened at $11.90 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $345.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

