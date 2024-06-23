StockNews.com Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPC. Barclays boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NYSE EPC opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

