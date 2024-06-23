StockNews.com Lowers Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCH

Banco de Chile Price Performance

BCH stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $824.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 165,467 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 146,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 100,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 418,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 97,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.