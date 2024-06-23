StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.74. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 62.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United States Antimony stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Antimony Co. ( NYSE:UAMY Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of United States Antimony as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

