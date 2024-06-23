StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16.

