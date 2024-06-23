StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

NYSE LITB opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.87. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

