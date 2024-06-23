StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $126.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

