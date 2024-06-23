StockNews.com Downgrades NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

NEU stock opened at $522.82 on Thursday. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $396.07 and a 1 year high of $650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $547.62 and its 200-day moving average is $575.87.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in NewMarket by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

