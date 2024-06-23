StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Trading reissued a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $86.88 on Thursday. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $87.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

