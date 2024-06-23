Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.04. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

