Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives C$89.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of SJ opened at C$85.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$61.85 and a 52-week high of C$87.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of C$775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$781.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total value of C$398,350.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

