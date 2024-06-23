Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Steelcase updated its Q2 guidance to $0.36-0.40 EPS.

Steelcase Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of SCS stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Further Reading

