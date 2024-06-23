Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0265 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $102.97 million and $2.52 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,885,666,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

