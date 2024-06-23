Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

NYSE:SPB opened at $89.32 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $65.27 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.