Spectris (LON:SXS) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SXS. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($54.00) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spectris to a sell rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($108.01) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,435 ($56.35) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($48.03) to GBX 3,520 ($44.73) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,441 ($81.84).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 2,902 ($36.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,087.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,234.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,421.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,750 ($34.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,861 ($49.06).

In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.67), for a total value of £61,107.09 ($77,645.60). In other Spectris news, insider Alison Henwood bought 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,266 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £34,390.98 ($43,698.83). Also, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.67), for a total value of £61,107.09 ($77,645.60). Insiders have acquired 1,061 shares of company stock worth $3,465,350 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

