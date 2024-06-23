SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Purchased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 228,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,559. The firm has a market cap of $446.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

