SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 4.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.