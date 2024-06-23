Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709,483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after acquiring an additional 143,007 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.