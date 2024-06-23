Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 56.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. Snowflake has a one year low of $124.69 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.69 and its 200 day moving average is $175.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.