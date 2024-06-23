Smog Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.88 Million (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Smog token can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smog has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and approximately $143,026.00 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smog has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Smog Profile

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.03040062 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $142,252.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

