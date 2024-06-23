SLERF (SLERF) One Day Volume Hits $46.21 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, SLERF has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. SLERF has a total market cap of $125.60 million and $46.21 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SLERF token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLERF Token Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

SLERF Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.2233006 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $42,061,212.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

