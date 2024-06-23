SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE opened at $130.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $116.81 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.