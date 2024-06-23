Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Silvaco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Silvaco Group stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Silvaco Group has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

