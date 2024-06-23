Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Sells 9,221 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 10.0% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. 325,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,928. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.