Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Sells 3,376 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.86. 141,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

