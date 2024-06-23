ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $15.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $749.33. 1,764,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,168. The stock has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $723.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $738.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

