Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

SCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE SCI opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,517 shares of company stock valued at $813,092 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $224,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,685,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,052,000 after purchasing an additional 161,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,447,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

