SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 158.17% and a negative net margin of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

