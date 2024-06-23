Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $210.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 82.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 67,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $300,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

