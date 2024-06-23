Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 2.9 %
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 82.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 67,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $300,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
