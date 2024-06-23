Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,668,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 63,511 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.84. 231,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

