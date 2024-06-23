Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $562.41 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.48 or 0.05408164 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00039653 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00015458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,794,017,197 coins and its circulating supply is 1,773,434,974 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.