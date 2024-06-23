Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Position Decreased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.39% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,033,000 after acquiring an additional 52,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,709,000 after acquiring an additional 65,841 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 854,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SASR stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $22.75. 753,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,912. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

