Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $732,000 Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 592.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter worth $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,097.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,522,900 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 154,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,233. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

