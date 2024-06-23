Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 123,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Genesis Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GEL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 929,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently 176.48%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

