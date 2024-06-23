Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 16,978 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,978 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCT. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,774,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,117,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 313,928 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 877,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 255,019 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,723. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $958.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.61.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

