Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,596,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $352.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

