Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 0.8 %

AMBP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.52. 1,409,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.69%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

